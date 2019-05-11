Ellen "Big Red" Finney (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Antioch Baptist Church
480 Greter Street
Macon, GA
Obituary
Ms. Ellen Finney "Big Red"
November 4, 1935 - May 7, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Ellen Finney "Big Red". Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater Antioch Baptist Church located at 480 Greter Street, Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Tyrese Ivey will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family will receive visitors at 2840 Bacon Street Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 11, 2019
