Ellena M. FreemanMarch 6, 1930 - Aug. 21, 2020Macon, GA- Ellena Marietta Freeman was born in Macon, Georgia on March 6, 1930. She passed away on August 21, 2020. She is remembered by her older sister Gladys Freeman Terry of Philadelphia, PA, family in New York, Maryland, Georgia, other states, and friends in New Jersey.She served two years in the Women's Army Corps (WAC), she was a member of the American Legion. Through the years, she owned a beauty shop, and she was also employed as an administrative specialist at Philadelphia VA Medical Center and also at Atlanta airport. She lived in Philadelphia, PA, and had been a long time resident of Forest Park, GA, then she relocated to Bellmawr, NJ about 3 years ago, then to Meadowview Nursing Home Veterans Wing in Northfield, NJ.Cremation Services were held on August 26, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NJ.