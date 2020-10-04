1/2
Ellena M. Freeman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellena M. Freeman
March 6, 1930 - Aug. 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Ellena Marietta Freeman was born in Macon, Georgia on March 6, 1930. She passed away on August 21, 2020. She is remembered by her older sister Gladys Freeman Terry of Philadelphia, PA, family in New York, Maryland, Georgia, other states, and friends in New Jersey.
She served two years in the Women's Army Corps (WAC), she was a member of the American Legion. Through the years, she owned a beauty shop, and she was also employed as an administrative specialist at Philadelphia VA Medical Center and also at Atlanta airport. She lived in Philadelphia, PA, and had been a long time resident of Forest Park, GA, then she relocated to Bellmawr, NJ about 3 years ago, then to Meadowview Nursing Home Veterans Wing in Northfield, NJ.
Cremation Services were held on August 26, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NJ.


View the online memorial for Ellena M. Freeman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
414 S Main St
Pleasantville, NJ 08232
(609) 383-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved