Ellis Jerome Strickland
September 18, 1956 - February 24, 2019.
Byron, GA- Services for Ellis Jerome Strickland "Gee Boy", a Fort Valley native and the son of the late J. D. Strickland and Eddie Pearl Jones Strickland are 3:00 P.M., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hicks and Son Mortuary; 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; Fort Valley, Georgia 31030. Interment will follow at Harris Chapel C.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019