Ellizabeth Parrish
April 23, 1962 - November 6, 2019
Gray, GA- Elizabeth Parrish, 57, of Gray, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend John Haney officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray.
Mrs. Parrish entered this world on April 23, 1962, in Milledgeville, Georgia, born to Richard Clopton and Evelyn Laverne Beckum Johnson. She loved riding motorcycles with her husband, Mark. She also enjoyed boating, gardening, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the most caring and beautiful soul.
Mrs. Parrish is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Parrish; her children, John (Melissa) Parrish of Cincinnati, Ohio, Christopher (Rebecca) Parrish of Gray, and Brandy Adkins (John) of Ivey, Georgia; grandchildren, Carson Parrish, Maci Parrish, Cambelle Parrish, Colton Parrish, Dakota Adkins and John Adkins; father, Richard (Linda) Clopton and mother, Laverne (Jack) Johnson; two sisters, Donna Roberts and Carol (Tim) Elliot; the love and care of Dr. Linda Arnold and staff and Tondra Barnes.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA. 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ellizabeth Parrish
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019