Elmyr Roberts Henderson
January 27, 1926 - April 2, 2019
Gray, GA- Elmyr Roberts Henderson, 93, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the Clinton United Methodist Church Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00PM. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will follow service at the church cemetery. The family gratefully requests, that in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Clinton United Methodist Church.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel have charge of arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2019