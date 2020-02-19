Elneta "Neta" Flanders Bennett
December 21, 1937 - February 14, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia (GA)- Warner Robins, Ga- Elneta "Neta" Flanders Bennett, 82 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 14, 2020. A Funeral will be held in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home's chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will take place at Heritage Memorial funeral Home Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Entombment will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens mausoleum following the service.
Neta was born in Alapaha, Ga on December 21, 1937 to the late E.F. and Georgia May Flanders, the youngest of eight children. Neta was a long time member of Northside Baptist Church. She retired from the Salvation Army Safe House as a manager. She loved fishing, raising chickens, gardening and trips to the beach. Neta loved her family deeply and one of her greatest passions were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her seven siblings.
Neta is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles L. Bennett Jr. of Warner Robins; daughter, Terica (Ben) Boyer of Warner Robins; son, Dean (Susan) Bennett of Cordele; daughter Tena Siebenmorgan (Daniel) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, J.C. (Kim) Siebenmorgan, Tyler Siebenmorgan (Jennifer) and Sheila (Mo) Douhal; great-grandchildren Kenadi, Ayden and Kaysen Siebenmorgan and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1013 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, GA 31028 or to .
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020