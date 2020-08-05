1/1
Elnora Glover Wright
1934 - 2020
Macon, GA- Elnora G. Wright died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Greater New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County with the Reverends Maurice Kitchens and Jim Curry officiating.
Elnora was born to the late Allen and Ollie Glover in Twiggs County. In addition to her parents, Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, Calloway Wright and a sister Trunell Glover Merritt. She was a faithful member of the Griffin Gift Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess. She was a member of Zion Chapter #88 OES.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Raynard) Mickels of Perry, GA; sons, Alvin Wright and Christopher (LaShandia) Wright of Macon, GA; four sisters, Lenora Pitts, Pauline Glover, Ida G. (Billy) Jordan and Mary J. Glover all of Macon, GA; three brothers, Alfred (Regina) Glover, Napoleon (Ethel) Glover both of Macon and Robert (Dr. Carol) Glover of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Kierra Wright, Kennisha Wright, Samaria Wright and Kennedi Wright of Macon, GA and Raelyn Mickels of Perry, GA; brother-in-law, John E. (Verna) Merritt of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Masks are Mandatory at the service and please respect the family's wishes to practice social distancing.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greater New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
With Love and Prayers
Doris Mallory and Family
Classmate
