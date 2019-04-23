|
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonaire United Methodist Church
Eloi Joseph Mossman, Sr.
August 4, 1921 - April 20, 2019
Kathleen, GA- On the evening of Saturday, April 20, 2019, Mr. Eloi Mossman went to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven. He was 97.
Eloi was born in Red River, New Mexico, to the late William and Manuelita Mossman. A proud veteran of both the United States Army and Air Force, he worked in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base where he was very accomplished in his work with missiles. Mr. Mossman retired with 23 dedicated years as an electronics technician having received numerous awards for his achievements in missile work.
He was a longtime faithful member of Bonaire United Methodist Church and in his free time h enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and tinkering with projects at home. In addition to the all of the enjoyments in his life, spending time with his family was where Eloi was happiest.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sons, Ronald Mossman, Guy Mossman, and Joe Mossman, Jr.; his brothers, Arthur Mossman, Dave Mossman, and John Mossman; and his stepdaughters, Joyce and Vickie Moore.
Mr. Mossman's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Betty Lou Mossman; children, Mark Mossman (Angie), Pat Jones, Thomas Mossman, Tony Mossman (Debbie), Melinda Mathe (Westley), Perry Mossman (Kenya), Terry Nolan (Jimmy), Michael Moore, and Duane Moore; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Mossman, Elmar Mossman, Liz Sanchez, Joann Alvarado, and Irene Mossman; and a number of adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Bonaire United Methodist Church with Rev. Scott Hagan officiating. After the service, Eloi will be laid to rest with military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be given in memory of Eloi Mossman to Bonaire United Methodist Church, 221 Church St., Bonaire, GA 31005.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2019
