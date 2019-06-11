Eloise Barker Brown
March 9, 1930 - June 7, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Eloise Barker Brown, 89, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor James Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, 31201, or Homestead Hospice, 500 Osigian Boulevard, Warner Robins, 31088.
Eloise was born in Adel, Georgia to the late Henry and Lena Kirkland Barker. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Brown; son, James Dennis Brown; daughter, Lynne Denise Brown; grandson, Anthony Paul Kirkland; and son-in-law, Charles R. Kirkland. Eloise framed art at Ocmulgee Art Gallery and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children, Linda Parker (Buddy Woods) and Valerie Watkins (Chuck); grandchildren, Robby Kirkland, Kelly Thomas (T.W.) and James "Bud" Watkins (Shelby); great grandchildren, Brittany, Chelsie, Amber, Savannah, Michael, Taylor and MacKenzie; and great great grandchildren, Kaley, McKenzie, Madison, Breanna, Elijah, Emma Jane, Mia and Christopher.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019