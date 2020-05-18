Eloise KendrickJanuary 27, 1950 - May 13, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Eloise Hayward Kendrick, 70, passed away at the Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Spring Creek Cemetery, 724 Ellis Road, Elko, Georgia. The procession will leave from the funeral home at 1:15pm. There will be a private visitation for immediate family on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel. At the request of the family, it will be mandatory for all attendees to wear face masks. Reverend Andre Thomas will officiate. All flowers for the family made be sent to Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel, 2932 Highway 41 North, Fort Valley, GA 31030.Mrs. Kendrick was born on January 27, 1950 in Perry, Georgia to the late Roger and Bertha (Stripling) Hayward, she received her education from the Houston County Training Center. In September of 1971 Eloise married the love of her life and moved to Warner Robins, GA. She spent most of her working career in civilian service at Robins Air Force Base before retiring in 2012.Left to cherish her beloved memory is her daughter, Sabrina Hayward; daughter Teresa Freeman, son-in-law, Samuel Freeman; son, Willie Kendrick Jr. and daughter Katurah Kendrick.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.