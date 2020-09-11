Eloise WynnJanuary 20, 1922 - September 8, 2020Danville, GA- Eloise Wynn, 98, of Blue Ridge, GA (and formerly Memphis, TN) passed away on September 8, 2020.Mrs. Wynn was born in Danville, GA on January 20, 1922 to W. Shy and Ossie Shy. Mrs. Wynn married William ("Bill") Wynn of Toomsboro, GA on December 14, 1946 in Macon, GA. They remained married for 67 years until Bill's passing. Eloise was a registered nurse and served in the Navy during World War II.Mrs. Wynn was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her father and mother; her sister Nell; and her brother Bruce. She is survived by her son Bruce (Amy); her grandchildren Katy (David), Mary and William (Kelsey); and her great grandson Avery, along with many nieces and nephews.Services for Mrs. Wynn will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Wilkinson County, GA, with Pastor Gail Smith officiating. There will be a brief visitation and viewing starting at 11:30 am at the Church, followed by the service beginning at noon. Burial will immediately follow with a brief graveside service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 94, Toomsboro, GA, 31090.Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements