1/1
Eloise Wynn
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise Wynn
January 20, 1922 - September 8, 2020
Danville, GA- Eloise Wynn, 98, of Blue Ridge, GA (and formerly Memphis, TN) passed away on September 8, 2020.
Mrs. Wynn was born in Danville, GA on January 20, 1922 to W. Shy and Ossie Shy. Mrs. Wynn married William ("Bill") Wynn of Toomsboro, GA on December 14, 1946 in Macon, GA. They remained married for 67 years until Bill's passing. Eloise was a registered nurse and served in the Navy during World War II.
Mrs. Wynn was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her father and mother; her sister Nell; and her brother Bruce. She is survived by her son Bruce (Amy); her grandchildren Katy (David), Mary and William (Kelsey); and her great grandson Avery, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services for Mrs. Wynn will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church in Wilkinson County, GA, with Pastor Gail Smith officiating. There will be a brief visitation and viewing starting at 11:30 am at the Church, followed by the service beginning at noon. Burial will immediately follow with a brief graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 94, Toomsboro, GA, 31090.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements


View the online memorial for Eloise Wynn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Service
12:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved