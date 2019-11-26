Elouise "Lil Sister" Glover (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Elouise "Lil Sister" Glover
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Elouise " Lil Sister" Glover will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Spencer Booker will officiate. Interment services will follow at Grant's Cemetery. Mrs. Glover, 90, passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Survivors includes her children, Aaron Glover, Rachel Glover, Michael Glover and Ella Johnson; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019
