McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478

Elsie Campbell McCoy

September 27, 1927 - July 14, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Elsie McCoy, 91, entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Elberta Healthcare.



Elsie, the daughter of the late John Campbell and Katherine Elizabeth Campbell was born in St. Pauls, North Carolina. She served as a Registered Nurse in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where she assisted with the labor and delivery of countless newborn babies. Elsie loved every moment of her job and was delighted when she herself became a mother. Elsie then put her focus on her own family and became a devoted stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, and word searches. A woman of strong faith, Elsie attended First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins. At her church, Elsie was involved with the Women's Circle which met every Tuesday morning and was a member of the V.I.P. Group. Most importantly, Elsie loved spending time with her family and particularly enjoyed vacationing with them at the beach.



In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Edward McCoy.



Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Lesley Givens (Bob) of Tyrone, Susan Shirah (Bill) of Warner Robins, Mary Holmes (John) of Macon, Tommy McCoy (Terri) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Nikki, Josh, Parker, Mallory, Beth, John Paul, Katie, Caroline, Carly; seven great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.



Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service for Mrs. McCoy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. McCoy will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery by her husband of 58 years.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Elsie Campbell McCoy to First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins, 1139 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.



