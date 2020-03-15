Elsie K. Johnson
October 13, 1928 - March 14, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Elsie K. Johnson, 91, entered into heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Elsie was born on October 13, 1928 in Sao Paulo, Brazil to the late Andrew and Ella Keller. She was a dedicated military wife for twenty years and a member of Southside Baptist Church for over forty years.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with funeral services immediately following. Afterward, Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Elsie Johnson to Southside Baptist Church Missionary Fund at 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or the at 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020