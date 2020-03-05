Elsie L. "Tulu" Whitehead-Tharpe
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Elsie L. "Tulu" Whitehead-Tharpe will be held 2 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Edward Dawson will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Tharpe, 85, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Freddie Tharpe; son, Tony (Betty) Lowe; two sisters, Sue Marshall and Betty Simmons; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020