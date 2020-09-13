1/1
Elsie Mason Webb
1951 - 2020
Elsie Mason Webb
January 19, 1951 - September 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Elsie Mason Webb, Age 69, passed away on September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park with viewing from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Rev. Larry Dunning will officiate.
She was educated at Ada Banks Elementary School and Ballard Hudson High School and was Valedictorian for the Class of 1969. Elsie received the Bachelor of Science degrees in Anthropology, Psychology and Christianity from St Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C.
Elsie began her professional career at C & S Bank as a Supervisor over the Proof Department, was a Sales Rep with Brown & Williamson Corporation and in 1978 she was hired by Fickling & Walker as their first Black female Real estate agent and later became a Broker.
Elsie is survived by her loving husband of forty-three years, Rupert Webb; two sons, Rupert Nkomo Webb (Afiya) and Julius Ade Webb; two loving sisters, Elaine Mason King (Willie King) and Janice Mason Clark (Pastor Bobby L. Clark).
We ask that you continue to social distance and wear face masks during the service.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Elsie Mason Webb


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
