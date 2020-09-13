Elsie Mason WebbJanuary 19, 1951 - September 8, 2020Macon, GA- Elsie Mason Webb, Age 69, passed away on September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park with viewing from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Rev. Larry Dunning will officiate.She was educated at Ada Banks Elementary School and Ballard Hudson High School and was Valedictorian for the Class of 1969. Elsie received the Bachelor of Science degrees in Anthropology, Psychology and Christianity from St Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, N.C.Elsie began her professional career at C & S Bank as a Supervisor over the Proof Department, was a Sales Rep with Brown & Williamson Corporation and in 1978 she was hired by Fickling & Walker as their first Black female Real estate agent and later became a Broker.Elsie is survived by her loving husband of forty-three years, Rupert Webb; two sons, Rupert Nkomo Webb (Afiya) and Julius Ade Webb; two loving sisters, Elaine Mason King (Willie King) and Janice Mason Clark (Pastor Bobby L. Clark).We ask that you continue to social distance and wear face masks during the service.Hutchings Service