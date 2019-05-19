Elva Phillips Abercrombie
09/22/1926 - 05/17/2019
Byron, GA-
Elva Phillips Abercrombie, 92, died at her home on Friday, May 17, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive in Macon, with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron.
Born in Macon to the late William Grover Phillips and Clara Euphemia DuBose Phillips, Mrs. Ambercrombie hailed as an original "Rosie the Riveter" and retired from civil service as a sheet metal worker at Robins Air Force Base . She was a member of Byron United Methodist Church, the Lizella Chapter of the Eastern Star, and the Powersville Opry Hall of Fame. She enjoyed playing board games, bingo and bowling, and won many awards for her crocheted afgans. Her family loved her cooking, especially her divinity and banana pudding.
Survivors include her children, Lenora Gnirke, Emory Mosely (Sara), and Gary Mosely (Shirley), all of Byron, nine grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her siblings, John C. Phillips, Bill E. Phillips, Laura May Battle, Jewel Muncy, and Carolyn Keys, and her husbands, Joel C. Hicks and Zach Abercrombie.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Elva Phillips Abercrombie
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019