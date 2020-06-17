Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emanuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr.
January 26, 1935 - June 10, 2020
Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery located at 24th Avenue West Cordele, GA. 31015. Pastor Choice Cobb will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Cynthia Simmons & Emanuel McDonald Jr. and host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


View the online memorial for Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved