Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr.January 26, 1935 - June 10, 2020Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Emanuel "Mack" McDonald Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery located at 24th Avenue West Cordele, GA. 31015. Pastor Choice Cobb will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Cynthia Simmons & Emanuel McDonald Jr. and host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.