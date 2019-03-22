Emanuel Palmer
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emanuel Palmer.
December 25, 1968 - March 14, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Central Church of Christ with burial in Middle GA Memory Garden.
Family contact: 115 Heath Place Rd. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley &b Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Emanuel Palmer
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019