Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Porterfield Baptist Church
Emerson F. Bronson III
August, 22, 1921 - August 8, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Emerson F. Bronson III, 97, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Porterfield Baptist Church at 2910 Allen Rd, Macon, GA 31216 on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 11 from 3-5 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Pastor Chris L. Dotson will officiate. The family suggests donations be made to the Porterfield Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, or to Pine Pointe Hospice at 6261 Peake Road Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Bronson was born on August 22, 1921 to the late Emerson F. Bronson Jr. and Susie Mae McDonald in Eatonton, Georgia. A graduate of Perry High School, he belonged to the Greatest Generation and served his country valiantly in World War II. This country, and all those that enjoy its freedoms, owe him a debt of gratitude and thank him for his service. After faithfully serving his country in the Army, Mr. Bronson worked as a machine shop supervisor at Robins Air Force Base until his retirement.
Mr. Bronson was a faithful member of Porterfield Baptist Church, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mr. Bronson will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother-in-law.
Mr. Bronson is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Kil Cha) Bronson, Neal (Lena) Bronson, and David (Rhonda) Bronson; grandchildren, Christina (Greg) Thornton, Charles Bronson, Benjamin (Marissa) Bronson, Katie (Rick) Evans, Allan Dover, and Jerry Dover; great-grandchildren, Lex Thornton, Leah Thornton, Camdyn Thornton, Lynn Bronson, Donavon Bronson, Charles Bronson Jr., Nichole Bronson, and Levi Evans; sister-in-law, Glynnis Ellis; Madie, his four-legged companion and many nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
