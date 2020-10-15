1/
Baby Girl Emilee Reign Glover
2020 - 2020
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Baby Girl Emilee Reign Glover will be held 1 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Donald Williams will officiate. Baby Girl Glover, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Survivors includes her parents, Jawara and Tiara Glover; grandparents, Ayanna (Eric) Burston and Jawara Sr. and Tekesha Glover; aunts, Shikeria Morgan and JaDaijah Glover; uncle, JaDarius Glover and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
