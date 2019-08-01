Emilie Jane Bruce
07/24/2000 - 07/28/2019
Dahlonega, GA- Emilie Jane Bruce, 19, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the sanctuary of Byron United Methodist Church, 103 West Heritage Boulevard in Byron, with Rev. Tom Carruth officiating. Family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall of BUMC.
Born in Jacksonville, NC, Emilie graduated from Locust Grove High School and attended Chamblee United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to Camp Little Shot in Macon and attended and was a counselor at Camp Kudzu in Atlanta, both nonprofit camps to educate children with diabetes
Survivors include her parents, Cara and Wayne Windham, and Ken and Misty Bruce; brothers, Ian Bruce, Nathan Windham, Levi Windham, Mason Bruce, and Talan Bruce; maternal grandparents, Al and Jane Orendorff and Mary and Bobby Keys; paternal grandparents, Lisa Bruce (Joe List) and Kenneth Bruce (Crystal); maternal great grandmothers, Joyce Hammil and Lela Brown; paternal great grandparents, Robert Keller and Sybil Walker (Glen); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Camp Little Shot (camplittleshot.com) or Camp Kudzu (www.campkudzu.org). Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019