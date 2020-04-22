Emily Geraldine Gaines
March 24, 1934 - March 30, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Emily Geraldine Gaines, 86, of Byron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 30, 2020. Mrs. Gaines will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Gaines was born on March 24, 1934, in Macon, Georgia. A devoted Christian Lady, she loved and served her Lord Jesus in every moment of her life. Mrs. Gaines was a member of United Community Church in Macon. She was retired from Robins Air Force Base, where she worked as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Gaines greatest joy in life came from being a wife, mama, and big maw.
Mrs. Gaines was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Gaines; parents, Walter and Sara Lee Gregory; granddaughter, Keri Pike; and brother, James Gregory.
Mrs. Gaines is survived by her sons, William "Buddy" Lewis, Gregg Lewis (Lisa), Richard Kevin Lewis, Timothy "Chip" Gaines (Amy), Shawn Gaines (Lawanna); daughter, Linda Kay O'Barr; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanette Weiche.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020