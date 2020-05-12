Emily Grace Murkerson
April 28, 1994 - May 6, 2020
Dublin, GA- Graveside service for Emily Grace Murkerson will be held May 15, 2020 at 11am at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Cadwell Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Don and Gale Murkerson, brother and sister-in-law, Vaughan and Emily Murkerson, and beloved boyfriend, Sebastian Wilbanks. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and to sign the online memorial registry.
View the online memorial for Emily Grace Murkerson
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.