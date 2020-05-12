Emily Grace Murkerson
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Grace Murkerson
April 28, 1994 - May 6, 2020
Dublin, GA- Graveside service for Emily Grace Murkerson will be held May 15, 2020 at 11am at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Cadwell Georgia. She is survived by her parents, Don and Gale Murkerson, brother and sister-in-law, Vaughan and Emily Murkerson, and beloved boyfriend, Sebastian Wilbanks. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and to sign the online memorial registry.


View the online memorial for Emily Grace Murkerson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
215 West Jackson St.
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved