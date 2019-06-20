EMILY GRAHAM
PERRY, GA- Emily Bragg Graham, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Perry, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Emily was born in Irwinton, Georgia, and graduated from Irwinton High School. She attended Southern Business University in Atlanta. She worked as a Funds Management Specialist in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base for many years and retired in 1993. Her family fondly remembers her in the kitchen cooking and baking. Emily loved the Lord and her family, reading her Bible, listening to Gaither Gospel music, laughing, shopping, walking, and playing cards. She had been a member of First Baptist Church of Perry since 1962. She was also a member of the Joy Sunday School Class which consists of her dearly loved friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Bragg, and her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Willis H. Graham, Sr.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Emily are her children, Patty Sawyer, Willis Graham Jr., Gary "Mike" Graham (Cindy), and Melanie Moreland (Gene); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Bragg; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019