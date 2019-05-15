Emily Jean Bonner Wilson
10/30/1932 - 05/12/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Emily Jean Bonner Wilson, 86, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:00PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4770 Sardis Church Road near Macon. A memorial service will begin at 2:00PM with Rev. Tim Sizemore officiating. Burial will be private.
Born in Covington to the late James Edward Bonner and Bessie Lucille Bonner, Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker and member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins for more than 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother in law, and was known to have the patience of Job.
Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Leon Wilson. Survivors include their children, Mike Wilson, Debbie Gore (Mike) of Warner Robins, Nancy Tilson (Cliff) of Covington, David Wilson (Mary Presley) of Cumming, and Keith Wilson (Kim) of Byron; 15 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, James Bonner of Covington; and sister, Joan Bonner Simpson of Covington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2019