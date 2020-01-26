Emily Jean Peyton Fann
10/31/1963 - 01/23/2020
MACON, GA- Emily Jean Peyton Fann, 56, of Debra Ann Dr., passed away Thursday in Macon.
Graveside services were held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kim Jeanes will officiate.
Mrs. Fann was born in Twiggs County, the daughter of the late Thomas and Jewel Coley Peyton. She was preceded in death by her brother Ricky Peyton. Jean was a graduate of Twiggs Academy and was a LPN at middle Georgia nursing homes. She was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Fann. Sisters, Joan (Wendell) Little, and Debra Peyton.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Emily Jean Peyton Fann
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020