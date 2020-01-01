Emily Thigpen White Freeman
October 9, 2019 - December 29, 2019
Macon, Georgia- October 9, 1922-December 29, 2019
Macon, Ga- Emily Freeman, 97, passed away Sunday December 29. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4, at 2PM at Sunshine Methodist Church 2135 Monticello Hwy in Round Oak, GA. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tommy Martin will be officiating.
Emily was born in Glenwood, Georgia. She lived in both Florida and Georgia where she loved to fish, garden and travel. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by four siblings.
Emily is survived by her two sons, Gary White (Nancy) of Macon, and Steven Freeman (Nancy) of Largo, Fl; Sister Joyce Thigpen of Macon; grandchildren Jessica Sowell (Jesse), Amy Haney (Ben), and Tyler White (Angela); great grandchildren Mazzy Sowell, Emma Haney and Lillian Haney; step great grandchildren Kyle Haney, Emily Reed, and Natalie Reed, all of Macon.
The family can be contacted at 5087 Wood Dale Dr. Macon, Ga.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 1, 2020