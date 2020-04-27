Emma Christine W. Hardy
December 3, 1924 - April 24, 2020
Perry, GA- Emma Christine W. Hardy, 95, passed peacefully from this life to be with her Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry, Georgia. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be held for the family at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. For friends wishing to support the family, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/).
Christine was born on December 3, 1924, to the late Charlie and Hattie Mae (Stewart) Walker in Brookfield, Georgia. She retired from Robins Air Force Base after 30 years of civil service. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Perry Hospital for several years. She will be greatly missed by her family who will cherish every memory of her steadfast love for them.
Christine was preceded in death by her infant son, Berner Charles Hardy, and her daughter, Linda Gale Hardy Sizemore.
She is survived by her son, C.L. "Lee" Hardy (Beverly); granddaughters, Lea York of Milledgeville, Georgia and Christina King (Rocky) of Bonaire, Georgia; grandson, Matthew Hardy (Heather) of Columbus, Georgia, Donna Sizemore Witt (Scott) of Salem, Virginia, and Anthony Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Dalton York (Chelsea) and Austin York of Milledgeville, Georgia, Caeley Wilson of Bonaire, Georgia, Aspen Hardy of Columbus, Georgia and Devyn Witt of Salem, Virginia.
Christine was a member of Grace Church and had previously been a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, both in Perry, Georgia.
The family would like to thank Summerhill Senior Living, Hallway 700, for the compassionate and attentive care they gave Christine.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2020