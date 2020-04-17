Emma Lee Williams (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
612 Pea Ridge Rd.
Ft. Valley, GA
Obituary
Emma Lee Williams
June 18, 1923 - April 12, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for the family of Mrs. Emme Lee Williams will be held Friday April 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery (612 Pea Ridge Rd. Ft. Valley, GA 31030).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her family; Children: Carrie Williams, Betty Williams, Annie Oliver, Robert (Mary) Williams and Samuel Cornell (Rhoena) Williams who cared for her until her death; a devoted daughter-in-law Giovanna (Douglas Jr.) Williams and Tonya Williams; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grand children, 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020
