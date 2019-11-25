Emma Lizzie Whisby

Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family. May the family find..."
  • "Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss...."
    - Yvonne Morgan-Whisby
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Emma Lizzie Whisby
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Emma Lizzie Whisby will be held 2 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Johnny Morgan will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Whisby, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Survivors include four children; two sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 990 Shurling Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019
