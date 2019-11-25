Emma Lizzie Whisby
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Emma Lizzie Whisby will be held 2 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Johnny Morgan will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Whisby, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Survivors include four children; two sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 990 Shurling Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Emma Lizzie Whisby
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019