Emma Lula Mullis
Nov. 6, 1941 - Aug. 21, 2019
Gordon, GA- Emma Lula Shores Mullis, 77, of Gordon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon, Ga. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Eddie Braswell will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of the late Roy Shores and Winnie Mae Rozier Shores. She was the widow of Calvin E. Mullis. She was preceded in by her brother, Kenneth Shores.
Mrs. Mullis was a member of Brookhaven Full Gospel and attended Masters Touch Ministries in Milledgeville, and enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music, spending time outdoors and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her companion, Peyton Rozier, Children, Faron Mullis(Laura), Michael Mullis(Ann), and Darrell Mullis(Becky), Sister, Martha Woodruff, Ann Thompson(Richard), Rebecca Chamblee and Brenda Gordon(Donnie). Ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019