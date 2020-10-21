1/1
Emma Smith Williamson
1937 - 2020
July 27, 1937 - October 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Emma Caroline Williamson, 83, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Emma was born in Rebecca, Georgia to the late Lee and Carrie Yarborough Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Williamson. Emma worked for the 1842 Inn for twenty years and Kite's Bootery. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters; Lisa (Rabon) Carroll of Gray, Judy Pinckney (Lee) Williams of Warner Robins, grandchildren; Carrie (Brandon) Thacker, Justin Pinckney (Georgia Brooks), Ryan (April) Carroll, great grandchildren; Berkeley Thacker, Banks Thacker and Audrey Carroll.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Emma Smith Williamson



Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
