Emma Smith Williamson
July 27, 1937 - October 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Emma Caroline Williamson, 83, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Emma was born in Rebecca, Georgia to the late Lee and Carrie Yarborough Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Williamson. Emma worked for the 1842 Inn for twenty years and Kite's Bootery. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters; Lisa (Rabon) Carroll of Gray, Judy Pinckney (Lee) Williams of Warner Robins, grandchildren; Carrie (Brandon) Thacker, Justin Pinckney (Georgia Brooks), Ryan (April) Carroll, great grandchildren; Berkeley Thacker, Banks Thacker and Audrey Carroll.
