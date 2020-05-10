EmmaLene Andrews ReynoldsJanuary 14, 1930 - May 5, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside Services for EmmaLene Andrews Reynolds are 1:00P.M., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 2005 Woodlawn Drive, Macon, GA.EmmaLene Andrews Reynolds, the youngest of eight siblings, was born January 14, 1930 to John and Janie F. Andrews in Norristown, Emanuel County, Georgia.In 1949, she married Adell Reynolds, who preceded her in death. Together they had three children – Dr. Newburn Reynolds, Steve (Stevie) Reynolds, and Veatrice Reynolds – and built a nurturing and spiritually prosperous family.She was a life-long member of Steward Chapel A.M.E. Church where she served on several church committees.Additionally, EmmaLene held numerous positions in the service industry, first as a School Crossing Guard for Bibb County Schools, and later as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).EmmaLene was friendly and compassionate to all who knew her and always extended a helping hand to those in need.EmmaLene leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Dr. Newburn Reynolds (Ethelin) of Lithonia, GA, Steve Reynolds (Carletha) of Macon, GA; a daughter, Veatrice Reynolds of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Charles and Brian Reynolds, Megan Reynolds-Littles, Moira Reynolds - Coleman, Emmalee Reynolds-Clunis; great-grandchildren, Naima and Charles Reynolds, Edward Reynolds, Grace Coleman, Reyna Clunis; a host of nephews; nieces; and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Steward Chapel A.M.E. Church, 887 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201 in honor of EmmaLene Reynolds. Live Streaming of the service can be viewed through the Steward Chapel A.M.E. Church Facebook Page.Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.