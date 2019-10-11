Emmanuel "E-Man" "Boo Boo" Tidwell
Jones County, Georgia- Master Emmanuel James "E-Man" or "Boo Boo" Tidwell, 10, of Swift Creek Drive, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, graveside at Macon Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Darnell officiating.
Master Tidwell was born March 11, 2009, in Macon and had lived in Jones County his entire life. He was a fifth grader at Mattie Wells Elementary School and he was a sweet sweet child with a "heart of gold." Emmanuel was an Xbox guru and loved to surf Youtube videos. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Tim Freeman and Ken Tidwell; uncle: Jaime Tidwell and his great-grandparents: Juanita and Glenn Austin.
Master Tidwell is survived by his mother: Sierra Freeman; father: Jesse Tidwell; grandmothers: Terri Freeman and Sherry Ford; sister: Melody Rose Tidwell and her mother: Christina Smith; uncles: Joey Tidwell, Michael Freeman(Heather) and Jimmy Tidwell and by his Nana: Patricia Tidwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Emmanuel's sister Melody survivor account care of Robins Financial Credit Union.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019