Technical Sgt. Emmett Manns III (Retired)
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Technical Sgt. (Retired) Emmett Manns III
August 26, 1953 - May 19, 2020
Kathleen , GA- Technical Sergeant (Retired) Emmett Manns, III, 66, peacefully departed this life on May 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a devoted and loving
husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His family will hold a private
memorial celebration. Please contact the family for details and location.
Emmett Manns III, affectionately called "Junior" was born in De Soto, Sumter
County, Georgia on August 26, 1953, to the late Emmett Manns Jr. and Hattie Mae Manns.
At an early age, the family moved to Macon, Georgia where he received his formal education in the public schools of Bibb County. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He had a long and distinguished Air Force career, spanning over 20 years. He proudly served at various bases in the United States.
He served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Columbia and other secret military assignments with the 2955 th Combat Logistics Support Squadron (CLSS). His Air Force Specialty was an aircraft/air-frame mechanic and he displayed exceptional work ethics. While in the military, TSgt. Manns was awarded numerous military awards and decorations.
Upon retirement from his Air Force career, Emmett Manns, III, was employed by Middle Georgia Technical College. He served more than 10 years as instructor and Program Chair for the Aircraft Structural Technology Program until his retirement in 2008. While at Middle Georgia Technical College, he was awarded instructor of the year twice.
He was joined in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Runnels, on July 15, 1972, and to this union five children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett, Jr. and Hattie Manns, and sister, Annie Ruth Latimore.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 47 years, Shirley J. Manns, children: Charmane Manns, Perry, GA, Emmerson Manns (Chandra), Byron, GA, Allesha Fogle, San Antonio, TX, Tamara Banks (Nehemiah), Lilburn, GA, Eric Manns (Hannah), Byron, GA.
Grandchildren: Tiandra Manns, Jevante Blue, Ethan Manns, Nigel Manns, Amiyah Fogle, Tiana Manns, Jalen Manns, Cameron Banks, Zoey Manns, Christian Banks
Siblings: Edith Manns, Brenda Bronson, both of Macon, GA, Gene Manns
(Cheryl), Fort Valley, GA, Terry Manns (Muriel), Kathleen, GA.
He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and devoted friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Technical Sgt. (Retired) Emmett Manns III


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our prayers.
Alonza Bryant
Friend
May 24, 2020
Charmane and family may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sorry for your loss praying for strength during this time. Praying for Peace and blessings to you all.
Elissa Pulliam
Friend
May 24, 2020
Emmerson & family.May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.Praying for the family and friends.
Warren & Lucinda Bivins
Friend
May 24, 2020
My prayers are with you during this time of you are going through.
Vonnie Walker
Family
May 24, 2020
Edith, my deepest condolences on the loss of your brother. My prayers are for you and your family. He will live on through the wonderful legacy he leaves in his beautiful family.
Jacqueline Newkirk
Friend
May 24, 2020
Your presence will always remain in our hearts! We love and miss you PaPa! ❤
Jalen and Zoey Manns
Grandchild
May 24, 2020
Sending my sincerest condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in heavenly peace.
Kelly Abner
Friend
May 24, 2020
RIP to to cuz. May God be with the family as they continue this journey.
Leon J Walker
Family
May 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
DANA Vandiver
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved