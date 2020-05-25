Technical Sgt. (Retired) Emmett Manns IIIAugust 26, 1953 - May 19, 2020Kathleen , GA- Technical Sergeant (Retired) Emmett Manns, III, 66, peacefully departed this life on May 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a devoted and lovinghusband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His family will hold a privatememorial celebration. Please contact the family for details and location.Emmett Manns III, affectionately called "Junior" was born in De Soto, SumterCounty, Georgia on August 26, 1953, to the late Emmett Manns Jr. and Hattie Mae Manns.At an early age, the family moved to Macon, Georgia where he received his formal education in the public schools of Bibb County. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He had a long and distinguished Air Force career, spanning over 20 years. He proudly served at various bases in the United States.He served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Columbia and other secret military assignments with the 2955 th Combat Logistics Support Squadron (CLSS). His Air Force Specialty was an aircraft/air-frame mechanic and he displayed exceptional work ethics. While in the military, TSgt. Manns was awarded numerous military awards and decorations.Upon retirement from his Air Force career, Emmett Manns, III, was employed by Middle Georgia Technical College. He served more than 10 years as instructor and Program Chair for the Aircraft Structural Technology Program until his retirement in 2008. While at Middle Georgia Technical College, he was awarded instructor of the year twice.He was joined in holy matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Runnels, on July 15, 1972, and to this union five children were born.He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett, Jr. and Hattie Manns, and sister, Annie Ruth Latimore.He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 47 years, Shirley J. Manns, children: Charmane Manns, Perry, GA, Emmerson Manns (Chandra), Byron, GA, Allesha Fogle, San Antonio, TX, Tamara Banks (Nehemiah), Lilburn, GA, Eric Manns (Hannah), Byron, GA.Grandchildren: Tiandra Manns, Jevante Blue, Ethan Manns, Nigel Manns, Amiyah Fogle, Tiana Manns, Jalen Manns, Cameron Banks, Zoey Manns, Christian BanksSiblings: Edith Manns, Brenda Bronson, both of Macon, GA, Gene Manns(Cheryl), Fort Valley, GA, Terry Manns (Muriel), Kathleen, GA.He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and devoted friends.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary