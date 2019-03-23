Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmett Ransom Head Sr.. View Sign

Emmett Ransom Head, Sr.

October 30,1931 - March 21, 2019

Perry, GA- Sometimes things happen just the way they should. Those who knew and loved Mr. Emmett Ransom Head, Sr. would likely agree that this was the case on Thursday, March 21, 2019. After supper with his family and surrounded by loved ones and the sound of grandkids playing, Mr. Emmett Head sat down in his favorite easy chair, fell peacefully asleep, and quietly passed away. He was 87 years old.

Born in Browndale, Georgia in 1931, Mr. Head was the son of the late Jesse Anthony Head and Grace Ransom Head. He grew up in Hawkinsville, Georgia, and was a graduate of Pulaski County High School. In 1952, Mr. Head joined the United States

While his love of cars and all things automotive is well known, Mr. Head had other interests as well. These can be largely summed up with three words: Bible, family, and fishing. A man of sure faith, Mr. Head loved to read his Bible and could often be found in quiet prayer with his Bible in hand. He was devoted to his family, in whom he found great joy whether traveling or just spending time at home together. And then, there was the fishin'. Mr. Head knew the Ocmulgee River's best fishing holes like he knew the back of his own hand. He simply loved to fish, anywhere really, but especially on the river. Something else that he will be remembered for is his generous and caring nature. He loved to help people, friends or even strangers, in any way that he could. He would sometimes hear of a person in need and then quietly go and take care of a bill or buy groceries for them; anything to lend a hand. He was a gift-giver and there are countless friends and neighbors, and again – strangers, who experienced his love for delivering peaches, pecans, watermelons, corn, and boiled peanuts, to them. This usually led to something else he enjoyed, which was visiting with folks and learning about them. Mr. Head truly went through life with a giver's heart.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Head was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Webster Crouch, and sister, Ruby Head Lee.

Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are his wife, Judy J. Head, Perry; children, Randy Head, Houston, TX; Donna Head Topel (David), Sharpsburg, GA; Suzanne Johnson (Mark), Perry, GA; son in law, Rob Crouch, Springhill, TN; grandchildren, Matthew Slade, Rylee Crouch, Kaydee Crouch, Will Johnson, Meg Johnson; siblings, Tom Head, Warner Robins, GA; Jesse Head (Sheryl), Oregon City, OR; Martha Giddins, Abbeville, GA; James Head (Liz), Hawkinsville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Bonaire Baptist Church from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Emmett Head, Sr., will take place immediately following visitation at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, also at Bonaire Baptist Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Mr. Head's memory to either , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, 204 Kellwood Dr, Perry, GA 31069.

