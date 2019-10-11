Emmett W. Wade
Browndale, GA- Emmett Wade, 89, of Browndale, died Wednesday in Perry.
Born in Hawkinsville, he was the son of the late Pinkney and Allie Kate Head Wade. He was a US Army veteran, a member of Browndale Baptist Church and retired from Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Wade was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Wade of Browndale; children, Robin Davis (Steve) of Cochran, Buck Wade (Wendy) of Browndale and Ann Sharp (Freddy) of Hawkinsville; sister, Margaret Ann Ethridge (Mitchell) of Hurt, WV; grandchildren, Joe Davis, Tiffany Davis Taylor (Paul), Katelan Danielle Wade, William Dalton Wade and Jenna Spears; great grandchild, Alli Braun.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM Saturday in Browndale Cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Browndale Baptist Church, POBox 176, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036 or Hazel Colson Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019