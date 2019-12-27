Emmily Victoria Miller

Guest Book
  • "Ms. Miller was a awesome teacher at Southfield she had my..."
    - Denise Battle
  • "My condolence to Lisa and the family."
    - Rosalind Henderson
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulahland Bible Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emmily Victoria Miller
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Emmily Victoria Miller will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Beulahland Bible Church. Minister Antoine Scruggs, Sr. will officiate and Pastor Roy Wesley, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens. Ms. Miller, 28, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Lisa Miller-(Stanley) Sharper; two sisters, Kristal (Aaron, Sr.) Reeves, Fairyn Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Emmily Victoria Miller
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.