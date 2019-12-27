Emmily Victoria Miller
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Emmily Victoria Miller will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Beulahland Bible Church. Minister Antoine Scruggs, Sr. will officiate and Pastor Roy Wesley, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens. Ms. Miller, 28, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Lisa Miller-(Stanley) Sharper; two sisters, Kristal (Aaron, Sr.) Reeves, Fairyn Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019