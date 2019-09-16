Emmitt Mitchum
Jones County, Georgia- Emmitt Mitchum, Jr. age 66 passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18 at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Grinstead officiating. Burial will follow at Jones-Eady Cemetery in Wilkinson County.
Mr. Mitchum was born in Jones County and lived in Twiggs County for many years. He was a heavy equipment operator with Georgia Power Company, David Mitchum Inc. and Jones County Public Works Department. He loved motorcycles and singing Elvis karaoke. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Bryan Emmitt Mitchum (Jennifer) of Gray, David Lloyd Mitchum of Byron and Stuart Tyler Mitchum (Robin) of Acworth; step-children, Amanda, Adam, Jon and Jenny; two brothers Richard Reynolds (Lisa) of Jeffersonville and Jimmy Lee Reynolds (Diana) of Gray; four sisters, Deborah Reynolds of Haddock, Sally Wilson (James) and Sissy Swinford both of Hartwell and Lucille Alford of Macon; five grandchildren Kara, Emmitt, Gabriel, Grace and Ryleigh; step grandchild Juliahna.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 16, 2019