Emory Edward Jones, Jr.
July 8, 1936 - Dec. 22, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Emory E. Jones Jr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 22 with his loving wife of 48 years, Faye Cobb Jones, by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church with visitation at 1:00 pm, the service at 2:00 pm, and burial following at Harrell cemetery.
Born in Jacksonville, GA, Emory was the son of Emory Edward Jones and Mable Dubose Jones. Early on he was nicknamed "Bug" which the Jones family lovingly referred to him as. Emory graduated high school from Workmore and immediately joined the Air Force and wanted to "see the world". After serving 20 years, he retired from the Air Force. He then worked as a Manager at Well's Hardware in Hawkinsville which he thoroughly enjoyed as he loved farming, outdoor projects and fixing things.
After retiring, he enjoyed camping with his wife Faye at Lake Blackshear and visiting his daughter Teresa, her husband Woody, and his granddaughter Tristin in Fort Walton Beach, FL. He loved watching his only grandchild Tristin grow up, and he attended everything from gymnastics, soccer, softball, and church plays to tennis matches. Emory was active at Midway Baptist Church for many years, was a member of Mount Hope Lodge #9 F.&A.M., and served on the board of the Department of Family & Children Services.
Emory is survived by his wife Faye Cobb Jones, his daughter Teresa Jones Woodruff (Woody), his granddaughter Tristin Woodruff and his sister Jackie Jones Elrod. Emory was preceded in death by his parents Emory Edward Jones and Mable Dubose Jones; his son, Mark Jones; and his sisters, Sue Jones Crafton, Lynda Jones Walker, and Gwen Jones Weatherford.
Donations to the or flowers are accepted.
Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
