Emory Hodges Rowland
01/02/1940 - 05/17/2020
Wrightsville, GA- Emory Hodges Rowland passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was 80 years of age.
Mr. Rowland was the son of the late Emory L. and Mary Virginia Hodges Rowland. Hodges was born on January 2, 1940 in Wrightsville, Georgia.
Hodges graduated Wrightsville High School in 1957 and was the president of his class, and he graduated The University of Georgia with AB & LLB degrees.
He passed the Bar in September 1962 and began his law practice in Wrightsville with his father in March 1963 where he practiced law for over 56 years before retiring April 22, 2019.
He was a past president of Dublin Circuit Bar Association.
Hodges was the City of Wrightsville attorney for over 30 years, attorney for Wrightsville's two local banks for over 50 years as well as attorney for Johnson County Development Authority. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Hodges was a founding member and twice president of Wrightsville Rotary Club and was on the original board of directors as the first secretary-treasurer. He was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Hodges was a co-founder of the Johnson County Historical Society and co-founder of Johnson County Golf Club and member of the inaugural board of directors.
He loved scouting. He achieved Eagle Scout as a youth and later led kids in the community as a Webelos Den Leader.
He had a passion for sports and in fact lettered in freshman track at The University of Georgia. As an adult, he coached Little League Baseball and kids' football and was a spirited follower of his beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs. Hodges also enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and was a voracious reader of poetry and history.
He was an avid outdoorsman and appreciated the beauty of nature to the extent that he became an accomplished photographer while capturing the beauty of which he was so fond.
Hodges had a very keen wit and matching sense of humor with which he brought much joy to those around him. He enjoyed life, laughing, and making people laugh even in his last days.
As attested by his friends and those who knew him, Hodges was a man of integrity and honor. In an age where these attributes seem to have lost their meaning to some, he held fast to his principles.
Often when clients were unable to pay for his services, he did not turn them away but worked for them anyway, just as his father had done before him. He believed in helping people any way he could.
Hodges was a devoted father and grandfather. He was deeply loyal to his family and sacrificed greatly for them by putting their needs before his own.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Virginia R. Whelchel (Alvin C. Whelchel).
He is survived by his sons: Emory Hodges Rowland, Jr. (Suzana) of Marietta; David Gregory Rowland (Christa) of Evans and their sons Zachary Reid Rowland and Will Hodges Rowland; Charles Stanford Rowland (Annette) of Gray and their daughters Ansley Madison Rowland and Ashlyn Marie Rowland. He is also survived by nephew Al Whelchel and his children Leigh Ann Pridgen (Ben) and AC Whelchel (Kellie); niece Ginger Handley (Chip) and their children Kelli Schmidt (Ryan) and Steven Handley (Madison); five great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Westview Cemetery with Mr. Loran Smith, Mr. Ralph Jackson, and Rev. Roger Holley officiating. Services will be live streamed and saved for limited future viewing on the Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Honorary pallbearers will be Watson Mosley, Jimmy Cook, Chris Foster, Donald Vanlandingham, George Jackson, Fred Jackson, Al Whelchel, Roy Powell, Charlie Claxton, George Sibley and Pete McCommons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Wrightsville, the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust or the Boy Scouts of America.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Emory Hodges Rowland
01/02/1940 - 05/17/2020
Wrightsville, GA- Emory Hodges Rowland passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was 80 years of age.
Mr. Rowland was the son of the late Emory L. and Mary Virginia Hodges Rowland. Hodges was born on January 2, 1940 in Wrightsville, Georgia.
Hodges graduated Wrightsville High School in 1957 and was the president of his class, and he graduated The University of Georgia with AB & LLB degrees.
He passed the Bar in September 1962 and began his law practice in Wrightsville with his father in March 1963 where he practiced law for over 56 years before retiring April 22, 2019.
He was a past president of Dublin Circuit Bar Association.
Hodges was the City of Wrightsville attorney for over 30 years, attorney for Wrightsville's two local banks for over 50 years as well as attorney for Johnson County Development Authority. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Hodges was a founding member and twice president of Wrightsville Rotary Club and was on the original board of directors as the first secretary-treasurer. He was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Hodges was a co-founder of the Johnson County Historical Society and co-founder of Johnson County Golf Club and member of the inaugural board of directors.
He loved scouting. He achieved Eagle Scout as a youth and later led kids in the community as a Webelos Den Leader.
He had a passion for sports and in fact lettered in freshman track at The University of Georgia. As an adult, he coached Little League Baseball and kids' football and was a spirited follower of his beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs. Hodges also enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and was a voracious reader of poetry and history.
He was an avid outdoorsman and appreciated the beauty of nature to the extent that he became an accomplished photographer while capturing the beauty of which he was so fond.
Hodges had a very keen wit and matching sense of humor with which he brought much joy to those around him. He enjoyed life, laughing, and making people laugh even in his last days.
As attested by his friends and those who knew him, Hodges was a man of integrity and honor. In an age where these attributes seem to have lost their meaning to some, he held fast to his principles.
Often when clients were unable to pay for his services, he did not turn them away but worked for them anyway, just as his father had done before him. He believed in helping people any way he could.
Hodges was a devoted father and grandfather. He was deeply loyal to his family and sacrificed greatly for them by putting their needs before his own.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Virginia R. Whelchel (Alvin C. Whelchel).
He is survived by his sons: Emory Hodges Rowland, Jr. (Suzana) of Marietta; David Gregory Rowland (Christa) of Evans and their sons Zachary Reid Rowland and Will Hodges Rowland; Charles Stanford Rowland (Annette) of Gray and their daughters Ansley Madison Rowland and Ashlyn Marie Rowland. He is also survived by nephew Al Whelchel and his children Leigh Ann Pridgen (Ben) and AC Whelchel (Kellie); niece Ginger Handley (Chip) and their children Kelli Schmidt (Ryan) and Steven Handley (Madison); five great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Westview Cemetery with Mr. Loran Smith, Mr. Ralph Jackson, and Rev. Roger Holley officiating. Services will be live streamed and saved for limited future viewing on the Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Honorary pallbearers will be Watson Mosley, Jimmy Cook, Chris Foster, Donald Vanlandingham, George Jackson, Fred Jackson, Al Whelchel, Roy Powell, Charlie Claxton, George Sibley and Pete McCommons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Wrightsville, the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust or the Boy Scouts of America.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Emory Hodges Rowland
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.