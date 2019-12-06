Min. Emory Jessie Vann, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Min. Emory Jessie Vann, Jr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Elder Robert Johnson will officiate. Interment services will follow at State Cemetery, Gray GA. Mr. Vann, 61, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Survivors includes his children, Quanta Vann and MarQuell Hudson; three sisters; one brother; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
View the online memorial for Min. Emory Jessie Vann, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019