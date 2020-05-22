Enoch Crockett Sr.
December 17, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Ball CME Church Cemetery in Jeffersonville at 11am. Rev. M. Sams will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm in Jeffersonville.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Enoch Crockett Sr.
December 17, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Ball CME Church Cemetery in Jeffersonville at 11am. Rev. M. Sams will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm in Jeffersonville.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Enoch Crockett Sr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.