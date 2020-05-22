Enoch Crockett Sr.
1932 - 2020
Enoch Crockett Sr.
December 17, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020 at Ball CME Church Cemetery in Jeffersonville at 11am. Rev. M. Sams will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm in Jeffersonville.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Paschal's
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ball CME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
