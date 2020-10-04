Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani
June 22, 1926 - September 26, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia- Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Born on June 22, 1926, in Danbury, Connecticut, Ricky was the son of the late Constantino and Theresa (Massena) Potenziani. He attended primary school at St. Joseph's School in Danbury, and furthered his education at Danbury High School where he was a member of the Class of 1945.
Ricky served in the United States Navy Armed Guard from June of 1944 until February of 1946 as a Gunner on the merchant ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He married the love of his life, Rosemary (Gillotti) of New Fairfield, Connecticut, on June 30, 1947, and together they lived in New Fairfield before later returning to Danbury. Ricky was a Pipefitter by trade and spent many years working for different companies in Danbury and its surrounding communities. He was a member of the Connecticut Pipefitters Local #777 since 1947 and became a lifetime member in 1997.
Ricky was also an accomplished accordionist in several country-western bands in Western Connecticut and other nearby areas, including New York. Passionate about helping and connecting with others Ricky spent several years serving as a Special Police Officer and a volunteer Fireman as well as a volunteer at Danbury Hospital. Ricky continued his service to others by volunteering at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Perry Hospital, and at the Museum of Aviation after moving to the Middle Georgia area in 2003 to be closer to his late daughter, SMSgt. Anita (Bailey) Schmidt, U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
In addition to his parents and daughter, Ricky was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Potenziani (Nora) of Kissimmee, Florida; John Potenziani (Jeanette) of Danbury; Palma Pacific (Henry) of Danbury; and Carolyn Johnson (Donald) of Norman, Arkansas.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosemary (Gillotti) Potenziani; his special niece, Rosanna Schuette (Robert) of Jacksonville, Florida; foster daughter, Ida Bessette (Henry) of Danbury; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kathleen. A memorial mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Eric Filmer and Deacon Jim Roberge officiating.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani to the U.S. Navy Armed Guard / Merchant Marine at P.O. Box 691092, Vera Beach, Florida 32969 or to the charity of your choice
.
