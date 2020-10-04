1/1
Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enrico's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani
June 22, 1926 - September 26, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia- Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani, 94, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Born on June 22, 1926, in Danbury, Connecticut, Ricky was the son of the late Constantino and Theresa (Massena) Potenziani. He attended primary school at St. Joseph's School in Danbury, and furthered his education at Danbury High School where he was a member of the Class of 1945.
Ricky served in the United States Navy Armed Guard from June of 1944 until February of 1946 as a Gunner on the merchant ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He married the love of his life, Rosemary (Gillotti) of New Fairfield, Connecticut, on June 30, 1947, and together they lived in New Fairfield before later returning to Danbury. Ricky was a Pipefitter by trade and spent many years working for different companies in Danbury and its surrounding communities. He was a member of the Connecticut Pipefitters Local #777 since 1947 and became a lifetime member in 1997.
Ricky was also an accomplished accordionist in several country-western bands in Western Connecticut and other nearby areas, including New York. Passionate about helping and connecting with others Ricky spent several years serving as a Special Police Officer and a volunteer Fireman as well as a volunteer at Danbury Hospital. Ricky continued his service to others by volunteering at the Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins, Perry Hospital, and at the Museum of Aviation after moving to the Middle Georgia area in 2003 to be closer to his late daughter, SMSgt. Anita (Bailey) Schmidt, U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
In addition to his parents and daughter, Ricky was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Potenziani (Nora) of Kissimmee, Florida; John Potenziani (Jeanette) of Danbury; Palma Pacific (Henry) of Danbury; and Carolyn Johnson (Donald) of Norman, Arkansas.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosemary (Gillotti) Potenziani; his special niece, Rosanna Schuette (Robert) of Jacksonville, Florida; foster daughter, Ida Bessette (Henry) of Danbury; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kathleen. A memorial mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Eric Filmer and Deacon Jim Roberge officiating.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani to the U.S. Navy Armed Guard / Merchant Marine at P.O. Box 691092, Vera Beach, Florida 32969 or to the charity of your choice.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Enrico J. "Ricky" Potenziani



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 3, 2020
Ricky was a life long friend and neighbor. He loved playing the accordion and had an amazing repertoire. He played at many, many parties and events over the years. A great talent he loved to share. Ricky was special and will be greatly missed.
Susan Knapp
Friend
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ernesta Potenziani Hutter
Significant Other
October 2, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out to you Aunt Rosemary. Love, Pete & Linda Gillotti
Linda
Family
October 2, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Rosemary, Rosanna, and Ida, and the entire Potenziani family. May God give you strength during this difficult time.
Maria Johnson
September 29, 2020
I did not know him personally but I know his wife. I pray for comfort for the family.
Gerald Bradley
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved