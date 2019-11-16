In Loving Memory
Era H. Stacks
February 26, 1936 - November 16, 2018
If roses grow in Heaven Lord
please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my mother's arms
and tell her they are from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek,
and hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day.
But there is an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
Mama, we love you, miss you, and think of you each day.
You are forever in our hearts.
Sherry (Herb) Spangler
Jenny (Rick) Elliott
Glenn (Kay) Stacks
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019