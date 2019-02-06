Eric Edward Lee
January 7, 1969 - February 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Eric Edward Lee, 50, of Macon passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will have a visitation with viewing on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019