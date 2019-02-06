Eric Edward Lee (1969 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for the passing of your loved one. May the..."
    - SWilson
  • "My friend will be missed. He was my "go-to guy" for..."
  • "May God Keep Hold Of Your Family"
    - Ericka Pharisee
  • "Im very saddened by the loss of Eric. I will miss him..."
    - Charles Ware
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to the..."

Eric Edward Lee
January 7, 1969 - February 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Eric Edward Lee, 50, of Macon passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. The family will have a visitation with viewing on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2019
