Eric Eugene Ashley (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Eric Eugene Ashley
January 13, 1966 - April 24, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Eric Eugene Ashley, 53, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Reverend Chris Minton will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Donald Ashley and Katherine Holder. He was a service manager with Gilbert Truck Center and a member of the Lizella Baptist Church.
Eric was preceded in death by his father; Donald Ashley.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Ashley, Children, Jayson and Amanda Ashley; Atlanta Sheehan and Christian Sheehan. Mother; Katherine Holder. Siblings, John Ashley (Heike) and Tina Prevatt (Rich) and granddaughter, Nicole Ashley.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019
