Dr. Eric Lincoln

May 10,2019

Macon, GA- Dr. Eric Lincoln, 45, of Macon, died unexpectedly May 10, 2019, in Cuenca, Ecuador. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pediatric Orthopaedic Services at Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, c/o Navicent Health Foundation, 777 Hemlock Street, MSC #78, Macon, GA 31201.

Dr. Lincoln was the Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, Navicent Health. He was an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Surgery with the Mercer University School of Medicine and Navicent Health. In 1997, he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in 2006. Dr. Lincoln then completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at the Medical College of Georgia in 2011. His Pediatric Orthopaedic Fellowship was performed at Brown Albert Medical School in 2012. Dr. Lincoln was a member of the Navicent Health family since 2012.

He was a dedicated husband, father, son, friend and surgeon. Dr. Lincoln developed the Pediatric Orthopaedic Spine Program at Navicent Health. His brilliance as a surgeon and his kind and giving nature have improved the lives of countless children during his career. Dr. Lincoln was recently nominated for the Olin H. Weaver Philanthropy Award, which honors a Navicent Health physician whose lifetime achievements are not only reflected in their personal accomplishments, but also in their philanthropy.

Dr. Lincoln is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary O'Connor Lincoln; children, Taylor Lincoln-Alvarado (Pedro) of Kihei, HI, Josh and Brady Lincoln; parents, David and Helen Lincoln of Middletown, RI; brother David Lincoln of Tiverton, RI; and sister Maria Lambert of Hopkinton, RI.





